Man killed in suspected DUI crash with elementary school vice principal in Stockton identified

STOCKTON, Calif. — Roman Reyes Hernandez was identified as the man hit and killed in a suspected DUI crash in Stockton.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the 34-year-old's identity Tuesday. Officials said Hernandez was a resident of Mexico, but he did have family in the United States.

The California Highway Patrol said Hernandez was hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver along Interstate 5 near March Lane Saturday night. Multiple others were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hollis Blake, a vice principal for an elementary school in the Manteca Unified School District, was charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter in connection with the crash.

Blake was put on administrative leave and is banned from entering district property or having communication with staff, students or community members.