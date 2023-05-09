Stockton Tacos and Tequila Fest canceled

Saturday's event was supposed to include performances by T.I., Rick Ross and Lil Jon

STOCKTON, Calif. — If your weekend plans included seeing T.I., Rick Ross and Little Jon in Stockton… well… there’s still time to make new ones.

According to the Stockton Ports, the Tacos and Tequila Fest Concert scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 has been canceled due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’ and refunds will be offered to ticketholders.

The festival was announced back in July and was scheduled to be at the Banner Island Ballpark, the home venue for the Stockton Ports.

Tickets started at $75 for general admission and on-field VIP tickets were $175. The Stockton Ports asked for patience due to the volume of refunds.

