1 dead after 2-vehicle accident in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Stockton Sunday morning.
It's not clear what led up to the crash, but Stockton Police Department said the crash happened at Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive around 10 a.m.
The driver of one of those vehicles was taken to the hospital but ultimately died. "Several other parties" were taken to local hospitals for treatment. A police spokesperson couldn't speak to how many were taken to the hospital or what condition they were in.
The crash is under investigation.
WATCH ALSO:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9