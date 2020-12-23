17-year-old dead, 2 hospitalized as Stockton police investigate 55th homicide of 2020

Stockton police are investigating the 55th homicide within the city this year after three people were shot on Tuesday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead and two other men in the hospital.

Police said officers found three victims, all men, with gunshot wounds in a car at Don Avenue and Hammer Lane around 4:11 p.m.

Medics pronounced one 17-year-old victim dead at the scene, which marks the 55th homicide within the city of Stockton this year.

The other two men, 21 and 27 years of age, were taken to a local hospital. Police had no information on their condition.

Police also do not have any suspect or motive information at this time.

Anyone with information can call 209-937-8377 or 209-937-8323.