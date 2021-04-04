1 dead after possible shooting at Stockton apartment complex

STOCKTON, Calif — Stockton police are investigating after a man was found dead at an apartment complex.
Police got a report of a shooting at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning at an apartment complex in the 8100 block of Mariners Drive in Stockton.
When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man had been shot, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. Medics pronounced him dead when they arrived at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. They have not released any information on a suspect or possible motive for the shooting.
Anyone who has any information on the shooting is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.
