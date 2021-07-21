1 killed, another injured in Stockton shooting

The shooting happened along the 1800 block of S. San Joaquin Street before 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead and another in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night in Stockton.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers were called to the 1800 block of S. San Joaquin Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, only identified as a 33-year-old man, killed at the scene of the shooting. Another victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

Police have not yet released any suspect information or a possible motive for the shooting. The identity of both shooting victims has also not yet been released.

Homicide Investigation: Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 1800 block of S. San Joaquin St. Last night, 2 men were found shot & sadly 1 man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Anyone with info is encouraged to call 209-937-8377. pic.twitter.com/26OJmcNtQa — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) July 21, 2021

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or 209-937-8323.

