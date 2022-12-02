1 killed, 3 others injured in overnight Stockton shooting

Police have not yet released information about what lead up to the shooting or who the victim was.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed following a shooting in Stockton just after midnight Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. along the 8100 block of West Lane. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died, while three others were taken to an area hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

Police have not yet released information about what lead up to the shooting or who the victim was.

