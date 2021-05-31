1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Stockton

The crash happened at Harding Way and Pershing Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead after a crash in Stockton on Sunday night.

Stockton police said in a Facebook post that the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at Harding Way and Pershing Avenue in the Civic District.

They said that it was a two-car collision at that location and one of the drivers was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. There is no information on the identity of the victim.

The other driver was uninjured and was arrested for DUI by Stockton police officers. Ashley Nauta, 29, was the one arrested.

