Man killed after being shot in car, Stockton police say | Update

The man's 6-year-old son was with him at the time of the shooting, however he was not injured.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Update

The Stockton Police Department said in an update on yesterday's shooting that the 47-yaer-old shooting victim has died.

Original Story

One man is in the hospital after being shot in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police told ABC10 the man was found shot in his car near N. American Street and E. Weber Avenue. Officer Joe Silva, spokesperson for the police department, said the man's six-year-old son was in the vehicle but wasn't injured.

Law enforcement did not release information regarding the suspect or the identity of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been released at this time.

