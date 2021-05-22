1 woman dead, 3 children injured after car crash in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 39-year-old woman is dead, and three children are injured after a car crash in Stockton on Saturday, according to the Stockton police.
Police said the crash happened near El Dorado Street and Ivy Avenue after a 24-year-old woman collided with the car. The driver of the other vehicle died in the hospital from her injuries.
Police said the three children, who were in the same car as the 39-year-old driver, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
It is not clear who was at fault in the crash. Police reported no charges as of publication.
Police have not released the identities of those involved as of publication.
