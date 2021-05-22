x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Stockton

1 woman dead, 3 children injured after car crash in Stockton, police say

It is not clear who was at fault in the car crash. No charges were reported by Stockton police.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 39-year-old woman is dead, and three children are injured after a car crash in Stockton on Saturday, according to the Stockton police. 

Police said the crash happened near El Dorado Street and Ivy Avenue after a 24-year-old woman collided with the car. The driver of the other vehicle died in the hospital from her injuries. 

Police said the three children, who were in the same car as the 39-year-old driver, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

It is not clear who was at fault in the crash. Police reported no charges as of publication. 

Police have not released the identities of those involved as of publication.

Watch Commander’s Day Report - May 22, 2021 1. Assault with a Deadly Weapon (0430) 3100 Block of Allston Way, Civic...

Posted by Stockton Police Department on Saturday, May 22, 2021

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
One year in the making, ABC10 Originals premieres its 5-part series, "The Price of Care: Investigating California Conservatorships" Monday on LNT at 11 p.m. The series closely examines California's conservatorships and what's being done to regulate the $13-billion-dollar industry. Watch all week on LNT.

WATCH MORE: UC Davis' pilot program hopes to be an alternative to policing students on-campus

As the UC Davis Police Department's first CORE Officer, Officer Jena Du has stepped into a role devoted to helping her Aggie community feel heard.  Like many UC Davis police officers, Du is an Aggie alumnus. She came to UC Davis as a political science major, planning to be a lawyer.

 