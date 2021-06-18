5,700+ PG&E customers without power in north end of Stockton

According to PG&E's outage map, the customers in the northern most area of Stockton lost power just after 4:34 p.m.

STOCKTON, Calif. — 6 p.m. update:

According to PG&E's power outage map, more than 4,700 customers of the original 10,000+ total outage count have had their power restored, while more than 5,700 are still without power.

Original Story:

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is reporting that more than 10,000 customers are without power on one of the hottest days of the year.

According to PG&E's outage map, some customers just north of Stockton lost power just after 4:45 p.m. Others, in the northern portion of Stockton, lost power at 4:34 p.m.

PG&E says the cause of the outage is under investigation. The utility company estimates that power will be restored around 7:45 p.m. for some areas and 8 p.m. for others.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

WATCH NEXT: Caltrans plans to partially close Interstate 5 for construction