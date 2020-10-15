Loaded handgun found after 13-year-old leads Stockton police on car chase

The teenager faces multiple charges, including hit and run and weapons charges.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A teenager faces multiple charges after leading the Stockton Police Department on a car chase..

The chase started just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, when a patrol officer tried to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Houston Avenue and Dry Creek Way. The driver initially stopped for the officer before driving away, according to a Facebook post from the police department. Police followed the car, which eventually crashed into a fence. The driver, later revealed to be a 13-year-old boy, got out of the car and ran, before eventually being caught and arrested by police.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun.

The boy was arrested and faces charges of evading, hit and run, resisting arrest and weapon charges.

