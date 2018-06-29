Stockton Police seized more than 10,000 pounds of illegal fireworks Thursday.

The bomb squad and undercover officers say Steven Clark, 40, was selling the illegal fireworks through Craislist. When officers served Clark a warrant at his home in the 2400 block of Country Club Blvd. they found approximately 14,000 pounds of illegal fireworks.

Clark was arrested for various felony charges, including possession of a destructive device, possession of a destructive device near a school, advertising illegal fireworks sales and possession of illegal fireworks for sale.

Stockton Police encourages residents to call if they have any information about anyone selling or in possession of illegal fireworks. Tips can be made through the Stockton Crime Stoppers hotline (209) 946-0600.

