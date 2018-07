The Stockton Police Department have reported that a once-missing 16-year-old girl has been found safe.

Andrea Barrios, 16, left her South West Stockton home on Friday. She got onto an ACE train and arrived at downtown Livermore around 7:45 a.m.

Andrea's family said her cell phone is off and they hadn't been able to contact the teen. She has a medical condition that may have required treatment.

Officers reported the Andrea was found safe Monday.

© 2018 KXTV