Attorney for family of teen allegedly beaten by Stockton police releases bodycam video of arrest

John Burris, the attorney for the family of the 17-year-old, announced he is filing a lawsuit against the Stockton Police Department.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The attorney for the family of a 17-year-old who accused Stockton Police officers of excessive force announced he will file a lawsuit after releasing body cam video of the arrest Friday evening.

Devin Carter, 17, was arrested after being pulled over by Stockton police for allegedly speeding just before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2020. Police said at the time, Carter was driving "erratically and speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour."

Carter led police on a chase, with one officer crashing into a bystander before he was stopped.

The video the teen's attorney, John Burris, released is too dark to make out many details, but Carter could be heard in the video, screaming, "I'm not resisting," as police officers screamed at him to give them his hands to be handcuffed.

Burris claims he never saw a police officer beating as outrageous since he defended his former client Rodney King, who was beaten by the Los Angeles Police Department in 1991.

“These vicious cops acted like a pack of wolves, and Devin was their evening meal." Burris said.

Two of the Stockton Police Officers involved in the arrest were fired after an internal investigation into alleged excessive force.

ABC10 reached out to the Stockton Police Department for comment but have not heard back as of publication. Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said at the time after the arrest that he wants to hold his department accountable.

"Striking somebody around the head and the neck can deliver very serious, serious injuries and so the use of such should only be used in very limited situations, in this case, I found it was not warranted when such was done," Jones said.

You can watch the released body cam footage below or on YouTube. Viewer discretion is advised.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9