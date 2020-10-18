18-month-old child found safe, CHP says

This AMBER Alert is being deactivated. The victim was safely recovered and the suspect is in custody. Thank you for your continued assistance and support. https://t.co/tpPXqcvXkh

An 18-month old child was abducted in Livingston on Saturday, CHP Officials said.

CHP officials said 18-month old Zaymir Berry was seen with his father Isaiah Berry on Saturday at about 4 p.m in Livingston. Their last reported sighting was on route 99 south of Stockton.