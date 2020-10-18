18-month-old child found safe, CHP says

STOCKTON, Calif. — 7:47 p.m. update:
Zaymir Berry was found safe, CHP officials said.
Original:
An 18-month old child was abducted in Livingston on Saturday, CHP Officials said.
CHP officials said 18-month old Zaymir Berry was seen with his father Isaiah Berry on Saturday at about 4 p.m in Livingston. Their last reported sighting was on route 99 south of Stockton.
CHP officials said Isaiah was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.
CHP officials said if you see the two to call 911.