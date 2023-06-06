3 arrested after more than 1,800 pounds of illegal fireworks found in Stockton, officials say

The district attorney's office said they arrested three people on felony charges, including possessing unclassified and unregistered fireworks.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were arrested in Stockton after investigators said they found 1,800 pounds of illegal fireworks.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said they worked with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office and investigators when they found the illegal fireworks and arrested three people on felony charges.

Esteban Perez, Jonathan Crawford and Jose Ontiveros-Venegas were arrested on charges including possessing unclassified and unregistered fireworks and possessing dangerous fireworks without a permit.

“I would like to thank our District Attorney Investigators and the Sheriff’s Office for their hard work on taking these illegal fireworks off our streets” said District Attorney Ron Freitas. “Illegal fireworks are a crime and a danger to your friends, your neighbors, and your community. Make no mistake, if you are caught in possession of illegal fireworks, we will prosecute”.

