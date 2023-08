The outage started around 2:15 p.m.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Roughly 1,800 people in Stockton are without power due to a PG&E outage.

The outage is generally impacting the area between Panella Park and Highway 99 south toward East McAllen Road.

According to the PG&E outage map, the blackouts started around 2:15 p.m., but power is expected to return around 7:30 p.m.

PG&E is assessing the outage, however the utility said the outage was caused by the weather.

