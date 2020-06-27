2 hospitalized after shooting on Stockton freeway

CHP officials believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the public is not in immediate danger.

STOCKTON, Calif. — California Highway Patrol [CHP] officials said two people are in the hospital on Friday evening after they were shot in Stockton.

According to CHP, the two people were shot while traveling southbound on Interstate-5 near March Lane at about 5:05 p.m.

CHP officials believed the shooting was an isolated incident and that the public is not in immediate danger. The condition of the victims is not known at this time.

