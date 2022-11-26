x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Stockton

2 shot, hospitalized in Stockton double shooting

The double shooting occurred in the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a double shooting that left two hospitalized, Saturday night.  

The double shooting occurred in the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and were "alert and conscious" according to officials.  

There is currently no known motive or suspect information.

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: Suspected Colorado Springs' Club Q shooter still held without bail | Top 10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out