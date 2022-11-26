2 shot, hospitalized in Stockton double shooting

The double shooting occurred in the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating a double shooting that left two hospitalized, Saturday night.

The double shooting occurred in the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and were "alert and conscious" according to officials.

There is currently no known motive or suspect information.

