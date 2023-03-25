2 abducted Stockton children found safe in San Benito County

Officials say the girls, aged 11 and 13 from Stockton, were taken by their father who didn't have custody of them to avoid CPS.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Two abducted girls from Stockton were found in San Benito County and taken into safety Thursday, according to the San Benito County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy with the office stopped what he called a "suspicious vehicle" near State Route 25 and San Felipe Road in Hollister, California.

Inside the car was a man reported as missing in Stockton, two girls and a woman with a felony warrant.

Officials say the girls, aged 11 and 13, were taken by their father who didn't have custody of them to avoid Child Protective Services who had taken three other children into protective custody after their mother was arrested in Stockton.

It isn't known what their mother has been charged with and what he may be charged with by San Joaquin County officials.