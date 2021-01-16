Stockton's 2021 Restaurant Week kicks off this week

STOCKTON, Calif. — It is about that time of year where you might be realizing that New Year's Resolution to try dieting is just not going to happen -- perfect timing to enjoy some takeout from local Stockton eateries!
Celebrating its 12th anniversary, Stockton Restaurant Week will allow you to support locally-owned restaurants through takeout options and family to-go meals while taking advantage of discounts and deals.
The 2021 Stockton Restaurant Week begins Friday, Jan. 15, and lasts until Sunday, Jan. 24, giving you a full 10 days to take advantage of the event.
This year, a new mobile Dine Pass will be available, providing easy access to Stockton Restaurant Week-exclusive menu items and the opportunity to check-in at participating restaurants for a chance to win a $25 restaurant gift card.
Here is a list of participating restaurants for Stockton's 2021 Restaurant Week:
American Waffle Diner
Location: 1540 E March Lane, Suite B-5
What's available: $39.99 and $49.99 family meal options, and a $45.99 family platter.
Angelina's Spaghetti House
Location: 1563 E Fremont Street
What's available: $50, $55, and $65 family meal options, and 10% off all orders (cannot be combined with any family meal offers).
Bigworm's Bakery & Deli
Location: 8118 West Lane, Suite 125
What's available: $30 breakfast family meal, $35 Burger family meal, $49 family meal options.
Buds Seafood Grille
Location: 314 Lincoln Center
What's available: $36, $37, and $42 family meal options, plus two different and $50 family meal options.
Cast Iron Trading Co.
Location: 110 N San Joaquin Street
What's available: New Orleans Weekend food deals from January 14-16 (4-8:30 p.m.), Taco Tuesday pop-up on January 19 (4-8:30 p.m.), and Vegan Weekend from January 21-23 (4-8:30 p.m.)
Cocoro Bistro Sushi Bar
What's available: Family meals (feeds 4 persons) at $40, $42, $44, and $52. $30 Fried Rolls special on California, Spicy Tuna, and Philadelphia Rolls.
De Vega Brothers Italian Cuisine
What's available: $15 sandwich, soup, and salad lunch, $15 pasta lunch, $30 3-course dinner, $50 family meal for two people, and check-in specials.
Fat City Brew & BBQ
What's available: Deals on loaded hotdogs, smoked bologna sandwiches, breakfast burgers, Fat City Philly cheesesteak, Fat City pizza, deep-fried ribs. Plus, $20 meat plates and a $50 family meal option.
German Guys German Restaurant
Location: 10438 Waterloo Road
What's available: $14.99 dinner specials and family meals.
Go Falafel Greek Food
Location: 236 W. Alpine Avenue
What's available: $40 for 4 meal deal and a huge family meal for up to 6 people.
The Kitchen at Stone Brier
Location: 4780 West Lane
What's available: $9 breakfast options, $12 brunch, $10 lunch options, $28, $32, $35, and $40 dinner options.
Kyodai Sushi
What's available: $50 dinner menu with choice of appetizer, two sushi rolls and dessert.
La Mesa, A Mexican Kitchen
What's available: $18 foodie sampler and $33 family meal.
Market Tavern
What's available: $36 3-course dinner menu and $45 family meal.
Masa Contemporary Japanese Lounge
Location: 2819 W. March Lane, Suite A3
What's available: $50 family meal for 4 and a $60 sushi roll special.
Mezzo
Location: 3499 Brookside Road, Ste. A
What's available: $30 dinner menu including 2 courses, a starter and a dessert.
Michael's New York Style Pizza, Inc.
Location: 2300 W. Alpine Avenue
What's available: Breakfast options, lunch specials, and a $37 dinner option.
Mi Ranchito Cafe
Location: 425 S. Center Street
What's available: $25.99 fajitas lunch for two people.
Musubi Cafe
Location: 5052 West Lane Suite 4 A-B
What's available: $22 lunch and dinner specials from Jan. 21 to 24
Octavio's
What's available: $30 Fajitas for two (comes with chicken, steak, and shrimp as well as mixed veggies) and a $60 family meal option.
Papapavlos Bistro and Bar
Location: 501 Lincoln Center
What's available: $50 family meal for 4.
Port City Sports Bar and Grill
What's available: $15 2-course dinner with dessert.
Prime Table
Location: 357 Lincoln Center
What's available: $39 dinner, plus cheesecake for $6
Shomi Japanese Restaurant
Location: 419 Lincoln Center
What's available: $20 Vegetarian Special, $25 Lunch/Dinner Special, $40 Family Meal, plus a check-in special for on-site orders of a $5 California roll or BOGO on soft drinks/dessert.
Squeeze Burger
Location: 856 W Benjamin Holt Drive
What's available: $12 burger meal, $24 family meal for 2, and a $48 family meal for 4.
Sugar Mediterranean Bistro
What's available: $14.95 Lunch and Dinner option, $25 family meal, and a $50 family meal.
Sweetbot Cafe
Location: 5634 N Pershing Avenue
What's available: $16 loaded fried chicken waffle cone.
Waterloo, CA Restaurant
Location: 10447 Waterloo Road
What's available: $24.95 lunch, $34.95 soup and salad family meal, $39.95 Waterloo chicken family meal, and $44.95 Waterloo ribs family meal.
Whirlows Tossed and Grilled
Location: 1926 N Pacific Avenue
What's available: $25 for 2 meal deal, $24.99 family meal, $39.99 family meal.