x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Stockton

Stockton's 2021 Restaurant Week kicks off this week

The 12th annual event helps support local restaurants and eateries while allowing visitors to cash in on sweet and savory deals.

STOCKTON, Calif. — It is about that time of year where you might be realizing that New Year's Resolution to try dieting is just not going to happen -- perfect timing to enjoy some takeout from local Stockton eateries!

Celebrating its 12th anniversary, Stockton Restaurant Week will allow you to support locally-owned restaurants through takeout options and family to-go meals while taking advantage of discounts and deals. 

The 2021 Stockton Restaurant Week begins Friday, Jan. 15, and lasts until Sunday, Jan. 24, giving you a full 10 days to take advantage of the event.

This year, a new mobile Dine Pass will be available, providing easy access to Stockton Restaurant Week-exclusive menu items and the opportunity to check-in at participating restaurants for a chance to win a $25 restaurant gift card.

Here is a list of participating restaurants for Stockton's 2021 Restaurant Week:

American Waffle Diner

Location: 1540 E March Lane, Suite B-5

What's available: $39.99 and $49.99 family meal options, and a $45.99 family platter.

Angelina's Spaghetti House

Location: 1563 E Fremont Street

What's available: $50, $55, and $65 family meal options, and 10% off all orders (cannot be combined with any family meal offers).

Bigworm's Bakery & Deli

Location: 8118 West Lane, Suite 125

What's available: $30 breakfast family meal, $35 Burger family meal, $49 family meal options.

Buds Seafood Grille

Location: 314 Lincoln Center  

What's available: $36, $37, and $42 family meal options, plus two different and $50 family meal options.

Cast Iron Trading Co.

Location: 110 N San Joaquin Street 

What's available: New Orleans Weekend food deals from January 14-16 (4-8:30 p.m.), Taco Tuesday pop-up on January 19 (4-8:30 p.m.), and Vegan Weekend from January 21-23 (4-8:30 p.m.)

Cocoro Bistro Sushi Bar

Location: 2105 Pacific Avenue

What's available: Family meals (feeds 4 persons) at $40, $42, $44, and $52. $30 Fried Rolls special on California, Spicy Tuna, and Philadelphia Rolls.

De Vega Brothers Italian Cuisine

Location: 5757 Pacific Avenue, Ste. A140

What's available: $15 sandwich, soup, and salad lunch, $15 pasta lunch, $30 3-course dinner, $50 family meal for two people, and check-in specials.

Fat City Brew & BBQ

Location: 1740 Pacific Avenue

What's available: Deals on loaded hotdogs, smoked bologna sandwiches, breakfast burgers, Fat City Philly cheesesteak, Fat City pizza, deep-fried ribs. Plus, $20 meat plates and a $50 family meal option.

German Guys German Restaurant

Location: 10438 Waterloo Road

What's available: $14.99 dinner specials and family meals.

Go Falafel Greek Food

Location: 236 W. Alpine Avenue 

What's available: $40 for 4 meal deal and a huge family meal for up to 6 people.

The Kitchen at Stone Brier

Location: 4780 West Lane

What's available: $9 breakfast options, $12 brunch, $10 lunch options, $28, $32, $35, and $40 dinner options.

Kyodai Sushi

Location: 5779 Pacific Avenue, Suite 115

What's available: $50 dinner menu with choice of appetizer, two sushi rolls and dessert.

La Mesa, A Mexican Kitchen

Location: 329 Lincoln Center

What's available: $18 foodie sampler and $33 family meal.

Market Tavern

Location: 236 Lincoln Center 

What's available: $36 3-course dinner menu and $45 family meal.

Masa Contemporary Japanese Lounge

Location: 2819 W. March Lane, Suite A3

What's available: $50 family meal for 4 and a $60 sushi roll special.

Mezzo

Location: 3499 Brookside Road, Ste. A

What's available: $30 dinner menu including 2 courses, a starter and a dessert.

Michael's New York Style Pizza, Inc.

Location: 2300 W. Alpine Avenue

What's available: Breakfast options, lunch specials, and a $37 dinner option.

Mi Ranchito Cafe

Location: 425 S. Center Street

What's available: $25.99 fajitas lunch for two people.

Musubi Cafe

Location: 5052 West Lane Suite 4 A-B

What's available: $22 lunch and dinner specials from Jan. 21 to 24

Octavio's

Location: 3201 W. Benjamin Holt Drive

What's available: $30 Fajitas for two (comes with chicken, steak, and shrimp as well as mixed veggies) and a $60 family meal option.

Papapavlos Bistro and Bar

Location: 501 Lincoln Center

What's available: $50 family meal for 4.

Port City Sports Bar and Grill

Location: 222 N El Dorado Street

What's available: $15 2-course dinner with dessert.

Prime Table

Location: 357 Lincoln Center

What's available: $39 dinner, plus cheesecake for $6

Shomi Japanese Restaurant

Location: 419 Lincoln Center

What's available: $20 Vegetarian Special, $25 Lunch/Dinner Special, $40 Family Meal, plus a check-in special for on-site orders of a $5 California roll or BOGO on soft drinks/dessert.

Squeeze Burger

Location: 856 W Benjamin Holt Drive

What's available: $12 burger meal, $24 family meal for 2, and a $48 family meal for 4.

Sugar Mediterranean Bistro

Location: 10628 Trinity Parkway Suite E

What's available: $14.95 Lunch and Dinner option, $25 family meal, and a $50 family meal.

Sweetbot Cafe

Location: 5634 N Pershing Avenue

What's available: $16 loaded fried chicken waffle cone.

Waterloo, CA Restaurant

Location: 10447 Waterloo Road

What's available: $24.95 lunch, $34.95 soup and salad family meal, $39.95 Waterloo chicken family meal, and $44.95 Waterloo ribs family meal.

Whirlows Tossed and Grilled

Location: 1926 N Pacific Avenue  

What's available: $25 for 2 meal deal, $24.99 family meal, $39.99 family meal.

Read more from ABC10

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.

WATCH MORE: Hidden California: The road trip adventure you can enjoy at home | A Bartell's Backroads extended special