Organizers announce dates for 2023 San Joaquin Asparagus Festival

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is slated to make a return to Stockton for its 37th year, organizers announced Thursday.

The festival will run from April 14 through April 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. Deep fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, craft beer, a wine pavilion, monster truck rides, vendors and a kids zone featuring carnival rides and games are returning to the annual event.

This year, coordinators are introducing delta-grown potatoes to the festival. Potato dishes will be served and a potato cannon will be offered.

Tickets are $20 for adults between the ages of 18 and 64 and $15 for children between the ages of 6 and 17, seniors over the age of 65 and members of the Military who have an I.D. Children at or under the age of 5 will be allowed into the festival for free.

Discounted tickets will be sold at Save Mart and Lucky Supermarket stores starting April 7.

