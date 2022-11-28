x
Stockton

New area code coming to 209 region

The new 350 area code is because phone numbers in the region are in high demand, according to the California Public Utilities Commission.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A new area code is available in the 209 area code region starting Monday.

The new 350 area code will overlap the existing 209 area code region affecting Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties.

The new area code is because phone numbers in the region are in high demand, according to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). 

When people in the 209 area code request a new service or additional line, they may be assigned a number in the new 350 area code.

What to know about the new area code

  • Telephone numbers will not change
  • The cost of a call will not change due to the overlay
  • A local call will stay a local call

To find more information contact your phone provider or visit the CPUC website.

