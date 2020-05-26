3-alarm fire erupts at Stockton tomato packing plant

Once on scene crews reported seeing massive plumes of black smoke pouring from pallets at R&B, Foods, Inc.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Firefighters in Stockton are working to get a handle on a 3-alarm blaze at a tomato packing plant on Waterloo Road, Tuesday morning.

Crews were called out to the scene at R&B Foods, Inc. around 8:30 a.m. Once on scene crews reported seeing massive plumes of black smoke pouring from pallets near the business.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. No word yet on how many employees were working, if any, at the time the fire started. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

ABC10's Kurt Rivera is on the scene.

