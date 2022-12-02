x
Stockton

3 men arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 18-year-old Stockton man

Stockton Police Department detectives arrested 21-year-old Elias Ripoyla, 19-year-old Ivan Tongco, and a 17-year-old male in connection to the shooting.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has arrested one adult and two teens in a February shooting that left an 18-year-old dead.

On Friday, Stockton police announced the arrests of 21-year-old Elias Ripoyla, 19-year-old Ivan Tongco, and a 17-year-old man in connection to the shooting that happened on Feb. 12, 2022.

Earlier this year, Stockton police responded to reports of a shooting at Michael Falkis Park along the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 18-year-old Isais Lopez inside of a vehicle in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Medics on the scene pronounced Lopez dead.

ABC10 spoke with Lopez's family shortly after the shooting. Veronica Lopez, Isaias' sister, said he "he was just the sweetest, kindest" and didn't believe her brother had any enemies. 

"He was just like a teddy bear," Veronica said.

