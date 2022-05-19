350: The new area code you'll be seeing in the 209 area

Counties impacted include portions of: Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne

STOCKTON, Calif. — A new number will be coming to counties using the 209 area code.

Also known as an overlay, the area 350 might be popping up more often for calls in counties like San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Calaveras and Amador, among others.

The move comes from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) as a way to meet the demand for phone numbers in the 209 area. In a news release, officials said the amount of available prefixes, or the first three numbers following the area, could run dry by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Anyone with 209 number now will still have it. However, customers will have to dial the three-digit area code for all calls to and from telephone numbers with the 209 and 350 area codes. Officials said the price of a call won't change in due to the overlay.

Counties impacted include portions of: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties.

