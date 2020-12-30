38-year-old man dead as Stockon police investigate city's 56th homicide of 2020

Stockton police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds near the 10000 block of Point Reyes Circle on Tuesday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 38-year-old man was shot and killed in Stockton on Tuesday, marking the city's 56th homicide in 2020, police said.

Officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to the 10000 block of Point Reyes Circle just after midnight. The victim was taken to the local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police did not provide information regarding a possible suspect nor did they release any information about the victim.

Stockton police ask anyone with information regarding this case to call 209-937-8377.

