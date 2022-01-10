41 people displaced after Oak Street apartment fire in Stockton

There were no reported injuries from residents or firefighters

STOCKTON, Calif. — A roaring fire at a Stockton apartment complex left 41 people without a place to stay Sunday.

The blaze sparked around 2 p.m. on Oak Street at a three-story apartment complex, according to Stockton Firefighters Local 456.

Firefighters arrived to the apartment to find heavy smoke and fire from the building with exposure into a neighboring two-story multi-family Victorian. Crews had to work around altered floor plans, poor visibility, and a grueling four-hour firefight to bring the blaze under control.

"Thanks to quick actions by crews on scene and a fully functioning alarm system, they were no injuries reported from residents or firefighters," Stockton firefighters said on Facebook.

This was the second of two working structure fires that crews addressed that day. The first happened in the middle of the night in a single-story church on San Jose Street. The fire was doused without incident.

