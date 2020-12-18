$4.6M grant awarded for first-ever Child Savings Account program in Stockton

The grant would be for $750 and would be invested in a 529 savings account. The accounts are then expected to yield $2,000 by the time the student graduates.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A $4.6 million grant has been awarded to the City of Stockton as part of a child savings account program, Mayor Michael Tubbs announced on Twitter.

As many as 4,000 3-year-old and 4-year-old children enrolled in Pre-K programs could be eligible for the grant. The grant would be for $750 and would be invested in a 529 savings account, Tubbs said.

The accounts are expected to grow to nearly $2,000 by the time the children graduate, at which time the fund can be applied to college or trade school expenses.

“Talent and intellect are universal, but resources and opportunities are not. Since 2016, it was a part of my vision to make higher education accessible for all Stockton students,” Tubbs said on Twiter.

The child savings account plan is a three-year pilot program that starts in the 2021-2022 school year, Tubbs said. The $4.6 million in funds was allocated by the California Student Aid Commission.

The program was launched in collaboration with Mayor Tubbs' office, the Stockton Unified School District, San Joaquin A Plus, and the Reinvent Stockton Foundation.

