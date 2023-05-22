55-year-old man killed in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 55-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Stockton on Monday.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. near West Fremont Street and North Commerce Street, according to the Stockton Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a 55-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with more information can call the police department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
