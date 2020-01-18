STOCKTON, Calif. — For fans of food and pop culture, there are plenty of events happening in and around Stockton next week.  

If you're a foodie, there are at least two food-focused events that should satisfy your appetite. Visit Stockton's 11th annual Restaurant Week continues until Jan. 26, and a local church is hosting a crab feed.

Stocktoncon Winter returns for its second convention, where attendees will be able to meet comic book creators such as Ramon Villalobos ("Nighthawk," "Border Town") and Justin Greenwood ("Stumptown"). Actor Walter Jones, who played the Black Ranger on Power Rangers, and WWE star Barbie Blank are also set to make appearances at the event.  

Outside of Stockton, the Modesto Symphony Orchestra is performing a multimedia concert that features clips of popular Pixar movies.

Here are the details for what's happening in and around Stockton starting Jan. 19. 

Cast Iron Trading
Stockton restaurants like Cast Iron Trading highlight their specialties to promote the local economy.
Courtesy Visit Stockton

Stockton Restaurant Week 

What: Visit Stockton is hosting restaurant week at some of Stockton's best restaurants.

Where: Stockton 

When: Jan. 17 to Jan. 26. 

Cost: For more information, click here.  

Stocktoncon Winter 

What: Stocktoncon Winter, a local comic book convention, returns for the second year at the Stockton Arena. 

When: Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Stockton Arena, 248 W. Fremont St. 

Cost: 

  • Adults: $10  
  • Kids (ages 12 and under with a paying adult): Free  

Stockton Heat vs Ontario Reign

What: The Stockton Heat will hit the ice against the Ontario Reign. 

When: Jan. 24 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.  

Where: Stockton Arena, 248 W Fremont St 

Cost:  $15- $38

Annunciation School Crab Feed

What: The Crab Feed's menu includes Pacific oysters, salad, pasta and marinated crab. 

When: Jan. 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

Where: Annunciation School, 1110 N Lincoln St, Stockton  

Cost: $60

Pixar in Concert

What: Fans of Toy Story, Up, Finding Nemo and other Pixar films, would be happy to learn their favorite characters will make an appearance in a multimedia concert set to the Modesto Symphony Orchestra.

When: 

  • Jan. 24: 7:30 p.m. 
  • Jan. 25: 2 p.m.

Where: Mary Stuart Rogers Theater, 1000 I St, Modesto

Cost: Single tickets vary, click here.

Stockton Kings vs Wisconsin Herd

What: The Stockton Kings plays against the San Diego Gulls.

When: Jan. 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Where: Stockton Arena, 248 W. Fremont Street  

Cost: Single tickets vary, click here

