STOCKTON, Calif. — For fans of food and pop culture, there are plenty of events happening in and around Stockton next week.
If you're a foodie, there are at least two food-focused events that should satisfy your appetite. Visit Stockton's 11th annual Restaurant Week continues until Jan. 26, and a local church is hosting a crab feed.
Stocktoncon Winter returns for its second convention, where attendees will be able to meet comic book creators such as Ramon Villalobos ("Nighthawk," "Border Town") and Justin Greenwood ("Stumptown"). Actor Walter Jones, who played the Black Ranger on Power Rangers, and WWE star Barbie Blank are also set to make appearances at the event.
Outside of Stockton, the Modesto Symphony Orchestra is performing a multimedia concert that features clips of popular Pixar movies.
Here are the details for what's happening in and around Stockton starting Jan. 19.
Stockton Restaurant Week
What: Visit Stockton is hosting restaurant week at some of Stockton's best restaurants.
Where: Stockton
When: Jan. 17 to Jan. 26.
Cost: For more information, click here.
Stocktoncon Winter
What: Stocktoncon Winter, a local comic book convention, returns for the second year at the Stockton Arena.
When: Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Stockton Arena, 248 W. Fremont St.
Cost:
- Adults: $10
- Kids (ages 12 and under with a paying adult): Free
Stockton Heat vs Ontario Reign
What: The Stockton Heat will hit the ice against the Ontario Reign.
When: Jan. 24 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Stockton Arena, 248 W Fremont St
Cost: $15- $38
Annunciation School Crab Feed
What: The Crab Feed's menu includes Pacific oysters, salad, pasta and marinated crab.
When: Jan. 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Annunciation School, 1110 N Lincoln St, Stockton
Cost: $60
Pixar in Concert
What: Fans of Toy Story, Up, Finding Nemo and other Pixar films, would be happy to learn their favorite characters will make an appearance in a multimedia concert set to the Modesto Symphony Orchestra.
When:
- Jan. 24: 7:30 p.m.
- Jan. 25: 2 p.m.
Where: Mary Stuart Rogers Theater, 1000 I St, Modesto
Cost: Single tickets vary, click here.
Stockton Kings vs Wisconsin Herd
What: The Stockton Kings plays against the San Diego Gulls.
When: Jan. 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Stockton Arena, 248 W. Fremont Street
Cost: Single tickets vary, click here.
