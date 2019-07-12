STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton man accused San Joaquin County correctional officers of beating him and calling him racial slurs this week. Afterward, the San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office released 18-minutes of surveillance video, but it still left people with questions about what unfolded.

Here is what we know so far.

1.

The Stockton police arrested Servin after he went to Basil's Pub on Grand Canal Boulevard near March Lane. Stockton police arrested Servin on a public intoxication charge and took him to the San Joaquin County Jail.

2.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's spokesperson Detective Andrea Lopez told ABC10 that officers put Servin in that cell because he "chose not to answer questions during the pre-book process."

"The purpose of the screening questions is to make sure they will be safe in our facility," Lopez explained. "...If they do not answer the questions, we cannot guarantee that they would be safe in our lobby with our general population inmates."

Lopez said people booked who are contagious, intoxicated, or gang-affiliated are among those who would be placed into a similar holding cell in which Servin was placed.

3.

According to California state law, surveillance cameras are not allowed in temporary holding cells to allow inmates privacy to disrobe or use the restroom.

4.

San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow told ABC10 correctional officers in the San Joaquin County Jail do not wear body cams.

5.

The security camera footage was filmed on Dec. 2.

6.

No charges have been filed against the officers that were involved. San Joaquin County Sheriff Office initiated a "Protocol Investigation" into the confrontation in the jail.

