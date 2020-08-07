6-year-old driver crashes into Stockton market

Yes, you read that age correctly. This all happened while the boy's father was teaching him to drive.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A six-year-old boy crashed his family's car into a Stockton market while his father was teaching him to drive, according to California Highway Patrol Stockon.

According to a Facebook post from CHP-Stockon, the boy's father was walking next to the car while his son was in the driver's seat. The boy was the only person in the car. The dad coached his son to take a left and turn into the Corner Market parking lot and stop.

The six-year-old followed directions, but mistakenly pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brake, crashing into the Corner Market.

No one was injured, but the entrance to the market was damaged.

"This was a property damage only traffic collision with a big lesson learned for the driver and dad," CHP-Stockton said on Facebook.

READ MORE:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter