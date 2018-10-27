STOCKTON, Calif. -- A 6-year-old child was severely burned after an illegal “honey oil” lab exploded in Stockton on Thursday.

Police say two men were responsible for maintaining the lab. Officers arrested 29-year-old Christopher Johnson and say they are still looking for 31-year-old Larry Johnson.

First responders were first called out to a house fire in the 1500 block of Berkeley Avenue, when they found the injured child and lab. The relationship of the child to the suspects has not been released.

Investigators say the men were cooking the honey oil in the kitchen when their concoction exploded. "Honey oil", "hash oil", or "cannabis oil", as it is sometimes referred, is a concentrated extract of cannabis.

Neither suspect was at the home when police arrived. Christopher Johnson was arrested late Thursday evening. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on complaints of arson, manufacturing a controlled substance and great bodily injury to a child.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Larry Johnson, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

