Father arrested for death of 7-year-old daughter

The Stockton Police Department was conducting a welfare check on the child when they found her unresponsive.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police arrested a man they believe was involved in the death of his seven-year old daughter.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers performed a welfare check around 5 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at a home located along the 1300 block of Candlewood Way in Stockton for a child. Upon arrival, officers found a child in the home and unresponsive. Medics were called to the scene and pronounced the girl dead.

Billey Williams, 30, was arrested and charged with homicide and assault on a child resulting in death.

A court date has not yet been scheduled.

