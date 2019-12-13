STOCKTON, Calif — An elderly woman walking down a Stockton street Thursday evening was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, California Highway Patrol officials confirmed.

The 71-year-old woman was walking down Leesburg Place near West Benjamin Holt Drive in Stockton when she was hit by an unknown driver in a pick-up truck who fled the area after the accident.

It's unclear what time the woman was struck by the car, but CHP officials said she was found in the roadway around 7 p.m.

ABC10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

