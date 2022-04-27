9-year-old Amonte Ware back home after South Stockton shooting

Amonte Ware was one of three victims in a triple shooting back on March 26.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a nine-year-old boy hurt in a Stockton shooting says he's back at home.

Amonte Ware was shot multiple times back on March 26. He was one of three victims in triple shooting that happened in broad daylight. He was flown to UC Davis Medical Center where he had surgery on his jaw, family members told ABC10 in March.

The suspects were identified as 21-year-old Jose Trujillo-Pacheco and 23-year-old Rodolfo Vital.

Amonte's mother, Kimberly Ware told ABC10 that her son is back home. She shared photos with ABC10 of Amonte after he was released from the hospital.

