9-year-old girl 'hit in the head' with gun following shooting in Stockton; man in custody

STOCKTON, Calif. — A young girl was injured Tuesday night following a shooting in Stockton.
According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, officers were called to a shooting along the 2500 block of Marsh Street. When officers arrived, they found two adults, a 32-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot injuries.
Officers also found a 9-year-old girl at the scene of the crime who apparently was hit with the gun. All three victims were taken to an area hospital.
Police took a 42-year-old man into custody, but did not release the man's name or any charges.
