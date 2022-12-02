Man accused of sexual battery against a minor turns himself in to Stockton police

The Stockton Police Department says the man was connected to the sexual battery of a child in a pet store.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The man accused of sexual battery against a minor at a Stockton pet store is now in custody after he turned himself in, police say.

Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department posted surveillance camera photos showing 22-year-old Nau Gonzalez after they say he allegedly committed sexual battery against a child in an area pet store.

The incident happened March 5, but the Stockton Police Department posted the photos on Facebook and Instagram as part of their weekly "Who's that Wednesday?" series. The post called on the public to share information on the suspect with the police.

Less than a day later, the suspect turned himself in, according to Stockton police. Officers say Gonzalez saw the photos of himself on the police department's social media pages and then made the decision to come forward to investigators.

Gonzalez was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

