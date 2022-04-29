New Amazon Facility opens in Stockton; hiring more than 2,000 employees

The new facility is one of four Amazon facilities in the state of California.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A new Amazon Facility opened its doors in Stockton on Friday.

The new facility is one of four Amazon facilities in California and the second in Stockton. However, this facility is slightly different from the rest as it is an "Inbound Cross Dock center." There are only a handful of these types of facilities across the United States.

The ultimate goal of this new facility is to get orders out to customers faster — ensuring their one-day shipping promise – by supplementing the work of nearby fulfillment centers. Amazon says the new facility will bring thousands of high-paying jobs to Stockton.

The new site in Stockton officially launched in October and over the last four months, they have hired more than 2,000 employees. In the coming weeks and months, they plan to hire at least 500 more employees. Around the holidays, they plan on hiring even more employees, putting more Stockton-area residents back to work.

“In the coming days, there are going to be a lot of opportunities for employees and individuals in the community to join us," Ram Rajagopal, Amazon SCK4's General Manager, said. "I’d say it’s a great opportunity, especially given the wages, the benefits, and more importantly the career development opportunities and the career choice program."

With so many employees racing daily under one roof to meet Amazon's one-day shipping promise, the general manager says he is making safety a top priority for the facility.

Rajagopal said the facility will require rigorous safety training on the first day of work, provide safety shoes to each worker, have a bathroom available within a minute walk from every work station, and have a wellness center on-site to treat any in-house injuries.

“In Amazon and SCK4, we obsess over customer safety," Rajagopal said. "When we launched this building, we launched this to be the employer of choice in Stockton, obsessing over people’s safety, having a very diverse alignment and focusing on talent development.”

To continue to serve the community as one of the biggest employers in the Stockton area, the facility has partnered with the Stockton Emergency Food Bank to give back monetary donations and volunteer work.

The minimum wage at Stockton's new Amazon facility starts at $17.55. You can apply to work at the new facility HERE.