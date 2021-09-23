Amazon hiring to fill 2,200 jobs at new Stockton facility

The new facility is located on Austin Road.

STOCKTON, Calif. — New jobs are up for grabs in Stockton as Amazon tries to fill 2,200 positions.

Amazon is opening a new inbound cross dock (IXD) center in Stockton at 6001 South Austin Road. The center is expected to launch by the end of Oct. 2021, but hiring efforts are already underway.

Jobs start at $17.55 per hour with benefits, paid time off and more.

The new building is 638,000 square feet and will be the fourth Amazon operation in the Stockton region. The IXD center receives and consolidates items from vendors and ships them over to fulfillment centers. With the center opening, Amazon said they'll be able to reduce costs, reduce order fulfillment time and improve on-time order delivery.

Candidates have to be 18 years or older with a high school diploma or equivalent to apply.

More information about the mass hiring is available at Amazon.com/jobs.

