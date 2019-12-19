STOCKTON, Calif — Adrianna Griffith said she was lured into human trafficking at 19 years old. Griffith said she was going through a rough time during that point in her life and was depressed after going through a breakup and having an abortion.

At 22, Griffith was incarcerated.

Armand King said he was a pimp at 16 years old. King said he did not have the right people around him growing up and ultimately became a pimp because his environment made him “think this was a viable option” for his life.

Griffith and King are just two sides of human trafficking, a pervasive form of modern-day slavery that lures new victims every day. The two of them lead a discussion Wednesday on human trafficking during an event hosted by the Women’s Center Youth and Family Services at University of Pacific.

During the discussion in Stockton, they discussed how human trafficking happens, how people are lured, and how it impacts the community. They are also discussing solutions.

RELATED: Mother, son duo arrested in Stockton on charges of trafficking 13-year-old girl

"Everybody's experience is different," King said. "This is not a cookie cutter thing. We were lacking role models and mentors [to tell us] the correct way we should have gone."

In the past two days, Stockton Police Department announced it was investigating two cases of human trafficking. In one case, a mother and son were arrested on charges of trafficking a 13-year-old girl from the Bay Area.

In another case, Stockton police arrested two other people after a 22-year-old woman told officers she was forced into human trafficking.

Griffith works with the Women's Center Youth and Family Services, an organization that offers help to victims of human trafficking. In her work, Griffith said she has seen how adults are lured in as a way of survival.

"I know of one person they were out here trying to make their rent," Griffith explained. "They weren't leaving until they pay their rent."

RELATED: Sacramento Vice Mayor says human trafficking is 'modern day slavery'

She said some kids are lured in with traffickers and others are lured in by people their own age with the expectation that it would not be something long term.

Griffith’s mother, Melinda Griffith, was at the discussion, too. For years, she saw her daughter destroy the idea that she had in her mind of what human trafficking was.

"Didn't think in a million years," Melinda said. "The idea that I had of pimping and prostitution was a drug addict, and it didn't fit this description."

Today, Melinda said she is proud of what her daughter has done, and hopes it can help someone else.

The group is hoping through having an open conversation they can understand how people from different backgrounds get lured into human trafficking and how to find a solution out of it. They're encouraging parents to talk to their kids about it, too.

"All those conversations with boys and girls, you have to start talking about it and not be afraid," Melinda said.

If you see something or someone suspicious, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Ananda Rochita.

READ MORE NEWS FROM STOCKTON:

WATCH MORE: Grand opening held at brand new low-income apartments in Stockton