Stockton Police say they are still looking for tips that will bring about arrests in a triple shooting Monday night near E. Park Street and N. California Street near downtown.

This latest shooting has left neighbors saying enough is enough.

A 19-year-old man died from gunshots after he was taken to the hospital. A 5-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were also shot but are expected to survive. Police say the two survivors are unrelated.

Since moving near Park Street and California Street three years ago, Loretta Crayton has seen her once quiet neighborhood turn violent.

"Actually this neighborhood has been OK. No shootings. Nothing of that nature. But, now it's just getting, I don't know what is going on," said Crayton.

The mother of three moved to the neighborhood from Oakland hoping for a fresh start. But, she says Stockton is becoming no different when it comes to feeling safe.

"That's really scary to even be outside now, going to the store, because you don't know what could happen," Crayton said.

Monday night's shooting happened close to Cal Park Liquors. Romit Lal works there six days a week and wants police to do more.

"I think law enforcement just needs to step-up just a little bit, and get everything under control, and I think it will be normal," said Lal.

In the last few months, there have been three homicides in this neighborhood, along with a number of other shootings. So much so, many people ABC10 approached to talk to for this story were afraid to speak on camera.

"This suspect or suspects, they don't even deserve that name. They are cowards with guns," said Stockton Police spokesman Joe Silva.

Silva told ABC10 there has been an uptick in violent crime in the Park and California neighborhood. So, police are now increasing patrols.

Neighbors like Rosetta Rogers welcome the added police presence, but says everyone needs to help in preventing crime.

"I wish everybody could be the same which is the good side, you know. Be willing to help, help, help. But, some people just don't care," said Rogers.

