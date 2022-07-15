Family of Antwaune Burrise continue calls for justice two years after deadly police shooting

The family of Antwaune Burrise gathered Friday, two years after he was shot and killed by Stockton Police officers during an attempted arrest.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two years to the day since Antwaune Burrise was shot and killed by Stockton police officers, emotions are still raw for some family members and friends but the focus now is on seeking justice.

“They murdered my brother,” said Tamiya Burrise, Antwaune’s sister. “They took him away from his mother, his children, his wife, and me and my kids, everyone who loved him. And like everyone else, they need to pay the piper, too much time has gone by.”

Antwaune, suspected in a murder and other shootings according to police, was shot and killed after three Stockton Police officers opened fire on his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in north Stockton on July 15, 2020.

Officers say they found Antwaune in his car and attempted to block him in using police units.

According to police, Antwaune ignored “multiple commands to surrender,” instead, placing his car in reverse and driving in the direction of an undercover officer. Three officers then opened fire striking and killing Antwaune.

“Today marks two years that I watched my son be assassinated,” said Stephanie Hatten, Antwaune’s mother. “Why didn't you apprehend my son as he walked out of his door unarmed? That was your first opportunity for a peaceful arrest if you had an arrest warrant. Your second opportunity was when he walked 11 stalls down.”

Hatten and nearly a dozen other family members and friends gathered Friday in front of the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office in Downtown Stockton calling for justice and answers in the case.

Specifically, family members are asking for officials to release the arrest warrant that led officers to the apartment complex parking lot, prosecute the officers involved and sit down for a meeting with Hatten.

“It is in our opinion as his family, that you committed the most hideous crime: premeditation murder,” Hatten said. “You knew exactly what was going to happen, you went with the intent to kill Antwaune Burrise.”

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case Friday saying that the incident is still under review. The District Attorney’s Office has not announced a decision yet on whether they believe the shooting was justified.

