Armed robbers posing as candy salespeople rush into Stockton home and steal property, police say

SPD News: Residential Robbery Investigation On March 7, 2022, officers responded to a report of a residential robbery in the 10300 block of Joplin Lane. Officers met with the victim who advised she answered a knock at the door to one of the suspects, who was posing as a candy vendor. A short time later, armed suspects rushed past the victim and went inside the house. The suspects stole personal belongings and then ran out of the house. The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. You can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers by: TYPE - Submit a Tip online using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website at StocktonCrimeStoppers.org TALK - Call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600 *DOWNLOAD the P3 Tips Mobile App and submit tips anonymously Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. #StocktonCrimeStoppers