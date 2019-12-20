STOCKTON, Calif. — ABC10 wants to engage and connect with residents across the city of Stockton to find out what type of stories you think our newsroom should be telling.

We'd like to share the uplifting stories that make Stockton special as well as the challenges to success that residents face.

Who makes a positive impact in the community? What do you love about Stockton? What makes it a distinctive place to live? What part of Stockton's history goes largely ignored but should be told?

What concerns do you have about Stockton? Are there any issues that impact you the most or the people you know? Do you know anyone working on solutions toward a particular issue plaguing the city? What solutions are not being addressed? Help us investigate.

Your responses and feedback will help fuel our future reporting. Find our latest Stockton coverage here.

