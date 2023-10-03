Storms cause damage to Stockton Arena

The damage forced the Stockton Kings, currently seeded first in the NBA G League Western Conference, to postpone a game on Thursday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Kings were forced to postpone a regular season game Thursday after storms caused damage to the their home arena in downtown Stockton.

According to the Stockton Kings, storms caused a leak in the roof at the Stockton Arena, where the G-League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings have been playing since 2018.

The leak was first discovered Thursday forcing the team to postpone a game that was scheduled that night against the Westchester Knicks.

The Kings are slated to be on the road until Mar. 18 when they will return to the Stockton Arena to take on the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Team officials say that the arena has been repaired and that tickets initially purchased for the Thursday game will be redeemable for the newly scheduled one.

The Kings are currently seeded first in the NBA G League Western Conference with the second-best overall record in the league.

On Mar. 24, the Kings will close out their regular season by taking on the Mexico City Capitanes at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center.

ABC10 reached out to the Stockton Arena which did not immediately return a request for comment.

