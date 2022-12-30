Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting

Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove Thursday on suspected homicide charges from a deadly shooting earlier this month.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month.

Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department.

Cano has since been booked in San Joaquin County Jail on charges of suspected homicide and two other felonies.

CASE HISTORY

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near the 500 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Dec. 12.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old who had been shot. The man died at the scene.

His identity, nor a potential motive for the shooting have been released yet.

