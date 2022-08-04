'You're really able to live out your dreams' | Aspiring chefs find a new venue catering to their need to cook in Stockton

Stockton Community Kitchen teaches young, low-income food entrepreneurs the ins and outs of running a restaurant.

STOCKTON, California — There is a place in downtown Stockton where dreams are becoming a reality in a kitchen. It's called the Stockton Community Kitchen.

The so-called "Food Enterprise Incubator" located at 110 N. El Dorado at the corner of Weber Avenue and N. El Dorado is teaching aspiring female chefs how to make it in the restaurant world.

"We help women that want to open their own business that already know how to cook fabulous food," said Rima Barkett, who runs the community kitchen.



Barkett is a chef and owned the former Bella Vista restaurant at the kitchen's location.

She actually started the community kitchen in January 2020, but then COVID hit and it shut down.

Modeled after a similar program in San Francisco, right now there are four young chefs from diverse backgrounds.



"Usually they are people looking to improve their life with their own efforts. And, they just need a hand up. They just need somebody to show them a good route," said Barkett.

30-year old Krista "Tita" Lucero, a healthcare worker by trade, is hoping to turn her old family recipes from Puerto Rico into a dream come true with a restaurant of her own.



"Friends and family always ask, 'Hey, Tita can you make some Puerto Rican rice or can you make some coquitos during the holidays or pasteles.' And, I always have done so," said Lucero.

The chefs learn more than just the kitchen. They learn about accounting, business management, and more.



Frida Nestor is originally from Haiti and cooks Haitian, as well as American food. The hairstylist makes dishes like seafood gumbo.



"It's because it has a history. I want to tell people the story between Africa, Haiti, and America what the connection is with the food," said Nestor.



Soul Food? It's Antoinette Miller's specialty.



"Basa fish, chicken wings, barbeque ribs," said Miller, showing off some of what she had cooked for customers.



The reviews from customers ABC10 spoke to were outstanding.



"Oh, it's very good. Very fresh," said Vicky Escalante.



"My first impression was like, wow!" said Jarrod Gaines.

The chefs are in the program for six months to a year. They purchase and bring in their own ingredients, meats, etc. Plus, they keep the cash from customers that order their food.

Some hope to go on to own their own food trucks, restaurants, or pop-up.

"You're really able to live out your dreams and have them come true," said Lucero.

The food hub also makes thousands of meals each week for seniors through the "Meals on Wheels" program.

They also make meals for the county's "Child and Adult Care Food Program."

The Stockton Community Kitchen is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.